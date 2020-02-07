Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Graceful Performance

2020-02-07

News





Graceful Performance


You Young performs in the women's single free skating event during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships held at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul. 


(Yonhap News) 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >