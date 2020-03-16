Menu Content

Stray Kids to debut in Japan next week

2020-03-16

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

K-pop boy band Stray Kids will officially debut in Japan with a new album.
 

The group will be releasing their new full-length album simultaneously in Korea and Japan on March 25. However, the group will not be making an appearance in Japan due to the ongoing entry restrictions between Korea and Japan. 


The new album is titled “SKZ2020” and features 27 tracks with three singles in Japanese. Two of the Japanese tracks have been pre-released earlier this year. 

