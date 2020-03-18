BOK Cuts Key Rate to 0.75%

KOSPI
2020-03-18
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-03-22
The Bank of Korea
The central bank held an emergency monetary committee meeting last Monday and cut the policy rate to zero-point-75 percent from one-point-25 percent. It's the first time the nation’s benchmark rate has dipped below one percent.
The only two other times the BOK convened an emergency meeting for a rate cut were in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and during the 2008 global financial crisis.
Announcing the rate decision, the bank said the pandemic has deepened concerns of a global economic slowdown as volatility has sharply increased in stock and currency markets at home and abroad, while oil prices have tumbled.
The BOK said it believes it is necessary to expand fiscal easing to help reduce financial fluctuations, knock-on effects on economic growth and inflation, and market uncertainties.
In a news conference after the rate adjustment, BOK Governor Lee Ju-
He said borrowing costs for vulnerable sectors, small-scale self-employed people and small and medium-sized businesses must be lowered as much as possible.
The latest move came after the U.S.
The BOK was originally thought to follow suit Tuesday or
COVID-19 is currently spreading rapidly in Europe, the U.S.
It has also reached Africa, Latin America and Oceania. World countries are sealing off borders and restricting movement and activities are at a standstill.
Financial markets are in panic and economic conditions are teetering near a critical point.
The repercussions are projected to be much greater than past infectious diseases or financial crises.
The situation explains the bold, aggressive fiscal measures taken by Washington.
The Bank of Korea froze its key rate in February but following the U.S.
Though belated, it's viewed as a positive move.
The rate cut along with the extra budget approved in parliament is expected to ease financial jitters and the economic fallout to some degree but whether it's enough is unclear.
Many believe a further rate cut is not likely, due to side effects that it may increase household debt and raise home prices.
2020-03-18
2020-03-17
2020-03-16
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >