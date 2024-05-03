Doctors' Group Chief Calls for Withdrawal of Medical School Admissions Quota Hike Plan, Essential Medicine Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

The new head of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) reiterated a call for the government to withdraw a plan to increase the medical schools admissions quota and policy on enhancing the nation's essential medicine.At a seminar hosted by the Medical Professors Association of Korea on Saturday, KMA President Lim Hyun-taek said the planned hike of two-thousand will never be a fundamental resolution to issues surrounding essential and regional medicine.He said the Seoul High Court's order last Tuesday for the government to submit evidence of its basis for the two-thousand quota hike displays the fact that the government lacks the grounds in pushing for an increase of two-thousand.The doctors' group chief criticized the government for claiming that it cannot go back on its decision, despite the court order to hold off on the hike procedure, saying it has shown no respect for the court and democracy.An emergency committee for the nation's medical professors, meanwhile, has declared to collectively suspend duties for one week upon the government's hike plan confirmation, and that they would halt services at general hospitals nationwide next Friday.