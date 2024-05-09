Yoon against Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he will be the first to demand a special counsel probe into the military’s controversial handling of an investigation into the death of a Marine if the public decides the outcome of the ongoing probe is insufficient and unreasonable.The president made the remarks on Thursday during a press conference marking the second anniversary of his inauguration.Yoon said that a thorough investigation is needed to prevent the recurrence of such an incident, to restore the honor of the victim, and to determine who is responsible.The president said he reprimanded the then-defense minister when he heard of the Marine’s death, calling for efforts to prevent such an incident from occurring again.Regarding the ongoing probe into the case by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, Yoon said that he believes investigators will do their utmost to shed light on the case.The president added that it is right to follow the ongoing investigation and judicial process and to have some faith in the mindset and attitude of investigators.