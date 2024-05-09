Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon against Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Written: 2024-05-09 12:16:10Updated: 2024-05-09 13:43:47

Yoon against Special Counsel Probe into Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he will be the first to demand a special counsel probe into the military’s controversial handling of an investigation into the death of a Marine if the public decides the outcome of the ongoing probe is insufficient and unreasonable. 
 
The president made the remarks on Thursday during a press conference marking the second anniversary of his inauguration. 

Yoon said that a thorough investigation is needed to prevent the recurrence of such an incident, to restore the honor of the victim, and to determine who is responsible.

The president said he reprimanded the then-defense minister when he heard of the Marine’s death, calling for efforts to prevent such an incident from occurring again. 

Regarding the ongoing probe into the case by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, Yoon said that he believes investigators will do their utmost to shed light on the case. 

The president added that it is right to follow the ongoing investigation and judicial process and to have some faith in the mindset and attitude of investigators.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >