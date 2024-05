Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a plan to create a new ministry to deal with the country’s record low birth rate and aging society.The president announced the plan at the top office on Thursday in his opening remarks at a press conference marking his second year in office.Yoon said that the government will mobilize all of the state’s capabilities to overcome the low birth rate, which is considered a national emergency.The president said that the minister of the organization will serve as deputy prime minister for society and establish policies that comprehensively address issues related to education, labor and welfare.President Yoon then called for the opposition-controlled National Assembly’s active cooperation in revising the government organization law to create the new ministry.