SNSD’s Hyoyeon collaborates with (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

Hyoyeon from the popular girl group Girls’ Generation (SNSD) will be collaborating with a member from another girl group for her new single.
According to Hyoyeon’s management, SM Entertainment, Hyoyeon will be collaborating with (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon for her upcoming single, “Dessert”. The new single is a jungle pop song with a bouncy beat about wanting sweet love.
The track features Soyeon and rapper Loopy who created the rap. The song is slated for release on July 22.
