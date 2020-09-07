CRAVITY tops Japanese album chart

Tyler Rasch, who recently wrote a book on environmental issues in Korean
2020-09-02
2020-09-07
Rookie K-pop band CRAVITY has topped the Japanese album chart without making an official Japanese debut.
The band’s latest release “CRAVITY SEASON 2. HIDEOUT : THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO” dropped on Aug.24 and has topped the weekly album sales chart for the week it was released.
The group also won 1st place on a Korean music show for the first time since their debut last week with “FLAME,” the lead track of their latest album.
2020-09-02
2020-09-07
2020-09-06
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >