Once Again (11) 모른 척 해줘

2020-11-08
#Drama Lines l 2020-11-09
Na-hee : 엄마 이제 마음 추스렸어.
좀만 더 있다가 상황 봐서 내가 얘기할게 엄마 어버지한테.
그러니까 그때까지만 좀 모른 척해줘, 오빠.
Mom is feeling better now. I’ll wait and see if there’s a better time to break the news to mom and dad.
So, just don’t say anything until I’m ready, okay?
Jun-seon : 알았는데 어떻게 모른 척 하냐?
Okay, but how can I ignore what’s happening?
Expression of the Week
모른 척해줘 (don’t say anything)
모르다 – not know; to have no knowledge or understanding of a person, object or fact
-ㄴ척 하다 – to pretend
Casual – 모른 척해줘
Semi-polite/polite – 모른 척해주세요
>>”-ㄴ 척하다” is used to indicate that one is pretending to do something or to be something, which is not true.
e.g. 잠든 척하다 – to pretend to be asleep when someone is not sleeping
>>In the dialogue, Jun-seon knows everything that is going on but Na-hee is pleading with him to act like he doesn’t know and ignore what is going on using the expression “모른 척해줘”
