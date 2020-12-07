NiziU tops Japan’s music chart

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 Ranking History
2020-12-02
2020-12-07
JYP’s new girl group NiziU has topped Japan’s Oricon music chart with its debut album.
The nine-member group’s debut single album is called “Step and a Step.” It was released on Dec. 2 and ranked No. 1 on the Oricon daily CD single chart.
The group’s pre-debut track “Make You Happy” has taken over Japanese music charts since its release in June, reaching No. 1 on the Oricon weekly albums sales chart even before the group’s debut.
2020-12-02
2020-11-24
2020-12-03
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >