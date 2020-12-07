NiziU tops Japan’s music chart

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

JYP’s new girl group NiziU has topped Japan’s Oricon music chart with its debut album.





The nine-member group’s debut single album is called “Step and a Step.” It was released on Dec. 2 and ranked No. 1 on the Oricon daily CD single chart.





The group’s pre-debut track “Make You Happy” has taken over Japanese music charts since its release in June, reaching No. 1 on the Oricon weekly albums sales chart even before the group’s debut.