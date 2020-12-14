Kim Jong-kook makes solo comeback

Gov't Puts Forth Blueprint for Carbon Neutral Initiative
2020-12-13
2020-12-14
Singer Kim Jong-kook has come back to the music scene, releasing a brand new single “Forget Me Not” last week.
It was the singer’s first solo release in eight years since releasing “Journey Home” in 2012.
Kim took part in the production process for his new single, working with producers TAIBIAN and Bark, well known for their work with April and Yoon Mi-rae.
2020-12-13
2020-12-09
2020-12-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >