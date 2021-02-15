BTS MV for ‘DNA’ surpasses 1.2 bln YouTube views

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS has set another YouTube record with the music video for their 2017 hit “DNA” garnering over 1.2 billion views.





The MV broke the 1.2 billion mark on Feb. 11, becoming the group’s first music video to reach the milestone.





“DNA” is the title song for the group’s EP “Love Yourself: Her”. It was the first song by a South Korean act to simultaneously break into the Billboard Hot 100 and 200 main charts.