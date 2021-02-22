NCT127 tops daily albums charts in Japan

ⓒ SM Entertainment

NCT127 has topped Japan’s Oricon daily music chart with their latest EP.





“Loveholic” is the group’s first new Japanese album in two years. The album ranked no. 1 on Oricon’s daily albums chart just a day after its release on Feb. 17.





It is the 2nd album by NCT127 to reach the top spot on Oricon’s daily chart following “Chain,” their debut album in Japan.



