NCT127 tops daily albums charts in Japan

S. Korea’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program
2021-02-24
2021-02-22
NCT127 has topped Japan’s Oricon daily music chart with their latest EP.
“Loveholic” is the group’s first new Japanese album in two years. The album ranked no. 1 on Oricon’s daily albums chart just a day after its release on Feb. 17.
It is the 2nd album by NCT127 to reach the top spot on Oricon’s daily chart following “Chain,” their debut album in Japan.
2021-02-24
2021-02-15
2021-02-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >