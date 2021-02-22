KCON to open online next month









KCON, a major global K-pop and Korean culture festival, will be held virtually next month amid the protracted pandemic.

“KCON:TACT” is the third season of the line event and will stream from March 20-28 through YouTube and other channels for global fans and through a local OTT service for domestic fans.

Organizers have not yet disclosed the lineup for this year’s event, but sixty K-pop artists have performed in last year’s two events held in June and October, drawing some 8.45 million viewers.