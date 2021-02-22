S. Korea’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program
Date: March 12-14
Venue: Sejong Grand Theater
Balladeer Paul Kim will be holding an offline concert at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts from March 12-14. It will be the singer’s first concert since holding “Heart” in Nov of 2019. The upcoming concert will feature Paul Kim’s most popular hits as well as songs that Kim and his fans have memories of. Paul Kim is currently preparing for the release of a brand new digital single.
