Myanmar's Special Envoy Urges UN to Send Peacekeeping Troops

Myanmar’s special envoy to the UN has expressed disappointment over the UN Security Council’s statement on the situation in Myanmar, saying his country needs action and not merely words.





The committee representing Myanmar's disbanded parliament, also known as CRPH, appointed Dr. Sasa Myanmar’s special envoy to the UN last month, to inform the world about rising insecurity in the country with the military’s use of violence to quell demonstrations.

The move came as the CRPH, established following the February 1 coup that overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, is aiming to set up a provisional government to counter the nation’s military.

In his first interview with a South Korean media outlet, Sasa told KBS on Thursday that he was deeply disappointed with the UNSC’s statement the previous day condemning the Myanmar military's use of violence.





[Dr. Sasa, Myanmar’s Special Envoy to the UN (English)]

“What we need is no more statements. What we need is actions. I don't think that these illegal military leaders care about statement that much because they know it has no actions, it’s just statements, the words.”





Sasa said what the UNSC should do is to dispatch peacekeeping forces.





[Dr. Sasa, Myanmar’s Special Envoy to the UN (English)]

“If any country felt it can't protect its people, the UNSC has the responsibility to protect that nation. The UNSC must pass resolution saying to the rest of the world no country in the world should sell weapons to this military because they are killing... international peacekeeping force to be in Yangon and Mandalay where they slaughter civilians because the more we wait for this the more people will die.”





Sasa also requested help from the South Korean government.





[Dr. Sasa, Myanmar’s Special Envoy to the UN (English)]

“We want South Korean government to consider to help establish those safe zones so that all these people who will be killed, who will be tortured, who will be arrested can run and be safe in that place. We need the water for them. We need shelter for them. We need the food for them and we need the medicine for them.”





At least 70 people have died and some two-thousand arrested in the military’s violent crackdown against anti-coup demonstrators.

However, Sasa was quick to add that the military is losing its grip over the nation amid continued anti-coup protests.





[Dr. Sasa, Myanmar’s Special Envoy to the UN (English)]

“Many police officers have run away from them, defected from them. Some army officers have also defected from them. This illegal military regime will fell soon. I don't think they will last even a year.”





The medical doctor, who was with Suu Kyi on the day of the coup, escaped by disguising as a taxi driver. He is still in hiding.

He said Suu Kyi continues to be prohibited from meeting with her lawyers and is not allowed to hold contact with anybody.