CIO Chief Nominee Well Aware of CIO's Failure to Meet Public Expectations

Written: 2024-04-28 13:02:03Updated: 2024-04-28 17:05:19

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for chief prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said he feels a sense of great responsibility as he was nominated for the post at a difficult time.

Oh Dong-woon made the remarks on Friday in a statement, saying that he is well aware that the CIO, which was established to eradicate corruption among high-ranking public officials, has not fully lived up to public expectations over the past three years.

Oh vowed to deliberate ways to win the public trust, adding that he will earnestly prepare for his parliamentary confirmation hearing.

Regarding the CIO's probe into an allegation that the government influenced the military's investigation into the death of a Marine, the nominee said that the CIO will faithfully investigate the case according to the law and principles.

As for the assessment that the nominee, as a former judge, lacks experience in investigation, Oh said that he will appoint a deputy chief prosecutor with competent investigative ability.

President Yoon Suk Yeol named former judge Oh as the new chief prosecutor of the CIO on Friday.
