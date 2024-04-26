Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Dining Out Prices Likely to Rise in May

Written: 2024-04-28 12:08:20Updated: 2024-04-28 18:53:40

Dining Out Prices Likely to Rise in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The price of dining out is likely to increase in May amid the rising prices of popular eating-out food items.

According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency on Sunday, the average price of eight popular eating-out food items in Seoul increased by up to seven percent in March from a year earlier.

Naengmyeon, or cold buckwheat noodles, saw the largest growth of seven-point-two percent, with the average price of a bowl of the noodles rising to elevent-thouand-462 won, while the price of gimbap climbed by six-point-four percent to three-thousand-323 won.

The average prices of kimchi-jjigae and jajangmyeon also rose by four percent, each, while samgyetang, a chicken stew stuffed with ginseng, increased by three-point-one percent.

Prices for hamburgers and pizzas will also rise in May.

Fast food chain McDonald's will raise the prices of its 16 menus by an average of two-point-eight percent starting May 2, while Pizza Hut plans to hike the prices of its premium pizzas the same day.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >