Dining Out Prices Likely to Rise in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The price of dining out is likely to increase in May amid the rising prices of popular eating-out food items.According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency on Sunday, the average price of eight popular eating-out food items in Seoul increased by up to seven percent in March from a year earlier.Naengmyeon, or cold buckwheat noodles, saw the largest growth of seven-point-two percent, with the average price of a bowl of the noodles rising to elevent-thouand-462 won, while the price of gimbap climbed by six-point-four percent to three-thousand-323 won.The average prices of kimchi-jjigae and jajangmyeon also rose by four percent, each, while samgyetang, a chicken stew stuffed with ginseng, increased by three-point-one percent.Prices for hamburgers and pizzas will also rise in May.Fast food chain McDonald's will raise the prices of its 16 menus by an average of two-point-eight percent starting May 2, while Pizza Hut plans to hike the prices of its premium pizzas the same day.