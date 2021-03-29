Seventeen to make appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show

ⓒ PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT

Seventeen will be making their first appearance on the popular daytime US TV talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.





Making an appearance on April 1 (US Time), the group will perform “Hit,” the lead single from their 3rd studio album “An Ode.” The album, which was released in 2019, reached the no.7 spot on the US Billboard World Albums Chart.





Seventeen has made appearances on several other popular American TV shows including The Late Late Show with James Corden, but it will be their first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.