EXO’s Baekhyun to enlist next month

EXO’s Baekhyun will be joining the military next month to fulfill his mandatory military service.





Baekhyun is set to enlist on May 6. The singer recently released his third solo EP “Bambi” following “Delight” in 2020.





Baekhyn will be the group’s sixth member to enlist following Xiumin, D.O., Chen, Suho and Chanyeol. Two members have already completed their service.