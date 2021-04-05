EXO’s Baekhyun to enlist next month

COVID-19 Vaccination Procedure
2021-04-06
2021-04-05
EXO’s Baekhyun will be joining the military next month to fulfill his mandatory military service.
Baekhyun is set to enlist on May 6. The singer recently released his third solo EP “Bambi” following “Delight” in 2020.
Baekhyn will be the group’s sixth member to enlist following Xiumin, D.O., Chen, Suho and Chanyeol. Two members have already completed their service.
2021-04-06
2021-03-30
2021-03-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >