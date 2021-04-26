SHINee’s Taemin to enlist for mandatory military service

Youn Yuh-jung wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar
SHINee’s Taemin will join the military in May to fulfill his mandatory military service.
The singer is set to enlist on May 31. He will be serving as a member of the Army’s military band.
Before enlisting, the singer is set to hold a paid online solo concert titled “Beyond Live - Never Gonna Dance Again” on May 2 to bid farewell to his fans.
