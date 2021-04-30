Music Bank COMEBACK Stages

WE K-POP, What’s up! -Episode 2-
This week, we have great comeback stages prepared that will raise your expectations for sure! ITZY is back with unique “mafia” concept to grab worldwide K-POP fans’ hearts. ENHYPEN will also showcase their comeback stage, inviting us to a fantastic carnival festival. Please look forward to ITZY’s <마.피.아. In the morning> performance and ENHYPEN’s & stages!
