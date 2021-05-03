HOT Video Clips of the Week (April 26th ~ May 2nd)
Date: May 8 ~ May 29 at 8 p.m.
Venue: online
Hosted by YouTube, Gangnam-gu District and the digital distribution channel 1theK, the 2021 Ontact G★K-pop Concert will be held online every Saturday throughout the month of May. The concert series will be hosted by B1A4’s Sandeul and will feature groups such as GFriend, Cravity, Momoland, Loona, Laboum, Victon Ciipher and more. Fans can catch the performances every Saturday in May at 8 p.m. (KST) on 1theK’s official YouTube channel.
