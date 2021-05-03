Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2021 Ontact G★K-pop Concert

2021-05-03

K-POP Connection

Date: May 8 ~ May 29 at 8 p.m.

Venue: online


Hosted by YouTube, Gangnam-gu District and the digital distribution channel 1theK, the 2021 Ontact G★K-pop Concert will be held online every Saturday throughout the month of May. The concert series will be hosted by B1A4’s Sandeul and will feature groups such as GFriend, Cravity, Momoland, Loona, Laboum, Victon Ciipher and more. Fans can catch the performances every Saturday in May at 8 p.m. (KST) on 1theK’s official YouTube channel.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >