ENHYPEN tops Oricon’s daily album chart

2021-05-03

K-POP Connection

ⓒ BELIFT LAB

ENHYPEN’s latest release, “BORDER: CARNIVAL,” has debuted at no. 1 on Oricon’s daily album chart. 


The album features the title track “Drunk-Dazed.” Oricon revealed the album claimed the top spot with an estimated sales of 70,527 units. 


The group previously topped Oricon’s daily album chart for the first time with their debut mini album “BORDER: DAY ONE” last year. 

