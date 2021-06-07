Can Love Be Fair? feat. GSoul & BEN in Changwon

Date: June 19 at 6 p.m. KST

Venue: Sungsan Art Hall Grand Theater





The Changwon Cultural Foundation is hosting a concert featuring GSoul and BEN titled “Can Love Be Fair.” The concert will be held at Sungsan Art Hall on June 19 in celebration of Changwon’s designation as a “special” city with a population of over one million. GSoul and BEN collaborated on the single “Can Love Be Fair,” which was released in February this year. It was GSoul’s first new song in a year and three months.