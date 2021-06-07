Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Can Love Be Fair? feat. GSoul & BEN in Changwon

2021-06-07

K-POP Connection

Date: June 19 at 6 p.m. KST 

Venue: Sungsan Art Hall Grand Theater


The Changwon Cultural Foundation is hosting a concert featuring GSoul and BEN titled “Can Love Be Fair.” The concert will be held at Sungsan Art Hall on June 19 in celebration of Changwon’s  designation as a “special” city with a population of over one million. GSoul and BEN collaborated on the single “Can Love Be Fair,” which was released in February this year. It was GSoul’s first new song in a year and three months. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >