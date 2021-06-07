Can Love Be Fair? feat. GSoul & BEN in Changwon

Annyeong Korean
2021-05-25
2021-06-07
Date: June 19 at 6 p.m. KST
Venue: Sungsan Art Hall Grand Theater
The Changwon Cultural Foundation is hosting a concert featuring GSoul and BEN titled “Can Love Be Fair.” The concert will be held at Sungsan Art Hall on June 19 in celebration of Changwon’s designation as a “special” city with a population of over one million. GSoul and BEN collaborated on the single “Can Love Be Fair,” which was released in February this year. It was GSoul’s first new song in a year and three months.
2021-05-25
2021-06-07
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2021-05-31
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >