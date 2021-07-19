“Someone’s Playlist” Concert Series Track. 36 - Featuring Baek A in Seoul

Date: Aug. 14~15

Venue: Formtec Works Hall





Hosted by drawy0uth, the “Someone’s Playlist” concert series has the goal of sharing someone’s music playlist to others. The series has been featuring various artists to share not only their own music, but also the music they enjoy and were comforted by. Track 36 features Baek A and will be held at Formtec Works Hall in Hapjeong, Seoul from August 14 to 15.