“Someone’s Playlist” Concert Series Track. 36 - Featuring Baek A in Seoul

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (July 12th ~ July 18th)
2021-07-19
2021-07-19
Date: Aug. 14~15
Venue: Formtec Works Hall
Hosted by drawy0uth, the “Someone’s Playlist” concert series has the goal of sharing someone’s music playlist to others. The series has been featuring various artists to share not only their own music, but also the music they enjoy and were comforted by. Track 36 features Baek A and will be held at Formtec Works Hall in Hapjeong, Seoul from August 14 to 15.
2021-07-19
2021-06-26
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >