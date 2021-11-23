On the Way to the Airport (13) 택도 없지

KBS WORLD presents Stage W
#Drama Lines l 2021-11-22
Lines
수아: 가끔 너 하나만 생각해 하잖아. 언니는 그게 돼?
Soo-ah: Sometimes people say you should really just think about yourself.
Can you do that?
현주: 택도 없지.
여기는 첫째, 여기는 둘째,
여기는 셋째, 여기는 남편이랑 시댁.
Hyun-joo: There’s no way.
Here’s the first, there’s the second.
And then, there’s the third. There’s also the husband and his family…
Expression of the Week
택도 없지 (There’s no way)
턱없다 – absurd; ridiculous; not being within a certain level or not suitable in a situation
Casual – 택도 없지
>> “택도 없지” is a dialect of the standard expression “턱도 없지” which comes from the adjective “턱없다” which means something is so below a certain level or standard that it is ridiculous.
>> The expression is used commonly when someone calls a price too low as in “턱없는 가격이다” or “턱없이 낮은 가격이다.” The opposite can also be used as in “턱없이 높은 가격이다” which means the price is absurdly too high.
>>The expression can be used to replace “말도 안 되다” which is used in situations when something is not realistic or does not make sense.
