Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
The King’s Donkey Ears (VOD)
2022-01-10
Once upon a time, there lived a gentle and wise king.
But he had a big secret. His ears kept growing until they resembled donkey ears.
“How strange. Why were the king’s ears so large? Can it be that he was born with such big ears?”
The bokdu maker couldn’t get the image out of his head. He felt so frustrated, not being able to say a word about what he had seen.
He couldn’t say anything because he could hear the king’s stern voice that said he would be punished severely if he let out the secret.
(To be continued)
Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
2022-01-10
2021-12-31
2022-01-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >