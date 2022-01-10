The King’s Donkey Ears (VOD)

Once upon a time, there lived a gentle and wise king.

But he had a big secret. His ears kept growing until they resembled donkey ears.

“How strange. Why were the king’s ears so large? Can it be that he was born with such big ears?”

The bokdu maker couldn’t get the image out of his head. He felt so frustrated, not being able to say a word about what he had seen.

He couldn’t say anything because he could hear the king’s stern voice that said he would be punished severely if he let out the secret.

(To be continued)