2021-22 Lee Seung-chul Nationwide Concert Tour “Let’s Meet Now” in Goyang

Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Venue: Goyang Aram Nuri, Aram Theater





Veteran singer Lee Seung-chul is holding a winter nationwide concert tour. The concert tour titled “Let’s Meet Now” began in Gwangju last year and traveled through Busan, Seoul and Daegu. This year, the tour continues through Cheongju and now the Goyang leg will be held on January 15 at Aram Theater of Aram Nuri Arts Center. The concert tour was originally planned for December of 2020, but was canceled due to COVID-19.