Girls’ Generation to return this summer

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 13th-19th)
2022-06-20
2022-06-20
K-pop veterans Girls’ Generation will make a long-awaited comeback in August.
The group will drop a new album in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their debut. Further details are yet to be revealed other than all eight members of the girl group taking part in the album.
It will be the band’s first release in nearly five years since its sixth studio album “Holiday Night” in August 2017.
2022-06-20
2022-06-17
2022-02-22
