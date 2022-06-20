Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Girls’ Generation to return this summer

2022-06-20

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

K-pop veterans Girls’ Generation will make a long-awaited comeback in August. 


The group will drop a new album in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their debut.  Further details are yet to be revealed other than all eight members of the girl group taking part in the album. 


It will be the band’s first release in nearly five years since its sixth studio album “Holiday Night” in August 2017. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >