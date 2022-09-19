2022 Time Capsule Super Concert in Busan

Date: Oct. 1-2

Venue: Silla University Outdoor Stadium





The TIme Capsule Super Concert will be held for two days in Busan to blow away your stress. The Busan edition of the concert will be an upgraded version of the previous concert which was held in Yongin in July, and feature legendary stars and acts from the 90s including Cool’s Lee Jae-hoon, Kim Won-joon, The One, Flower’s Ko Yoo-jin, Young Turks Club, Lyn, Ha Dong-kyun, Diva, Space A, Ailee, Roo Ra, Taesaja etc. The first day of the concert will feature dance groups and singers while the 2nd day will have ballad acts filling the stage.