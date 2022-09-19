Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

2022 Time Capsule Super Concert in Busan

2022-09-19

K-POP Connection

Date: Oct. 1-2

Venue: Silla University Outdoor Stadium 


The TIme Capsule Super Concert will be held for two days in Busan to blow away your stress. The Busan edition of the concert will be an upgraded version of the previous concert which was held in Yongin in July, and feature legendary stars and acts from the 90s including Cool’s Lee Jae-hoon, Kim Won-joon, The One, Flower’s Ko Yoo-jin, Young Turks Club, Lyn, Ha Dong-kyun, Diva, Space A, Ailee, Roo Ra, Taesaja etc. The first day of the concert will feature dance groups and singers while the 2nd day will have ballad acts filling the stage. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >