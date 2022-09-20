NCT 127 makes comeback with new album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (September 12th-September 19th)
2022-09-20
NCT 127 is back with a brand new album. The band made a long-awaited comeback with its fourth full length album, “2 Baddies,” on Sept. 16, a year after their 3rd full length album “Sticker” (2021).
The lead track “2 Baddies” is a hip hop number about confidence, and not caring about what others think.
The band has been on a world tour since last December and members have released various music as solo artists and subunits under the “NCT Lab” project. In October, the boy band will head to the United States to continue its world tour in Los Angeles and New Jersey.
