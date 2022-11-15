Stephanie Jae Park - Playing Eliza Hamiliton in “Hamilton” on Broadway

Stephanie Jae Park recently landed the principal role of Eliza Hamilton in the smash hit musical “Hamilton” on Broadway. It was a dream come true for the Korean American actor and singer, who grew up watching her mother perform “La Boheme” on stage. She joins us for this week’s #TouchBaseInSeoul to tell us about her journey, what it means to play the role of Eliza, especially as an AsianAmerican, and her music group “Saffron Lips”, which she formed with her partner Voltaire Wade-Greene during the COVID-19 pandemic.