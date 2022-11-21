Menu Content

MINHO (SHINee)

#Artist Search l 2022-11-22

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Genre: K-pop

Label: SM

Debut: 2008

Associated acts: SHINee

 

Biography:

Minho (born Choi Min-ho) is a rapper, singer, actor, songwriter and model. In May 2008, he debuted as a member of the boy band SHINee. Apart from his group activities, he has also debuted as a solo artist with the single “I’m Home” in 2019. The talented star is also a serious actor, being cast in various drama series and films since his acting debut in the KBS 2 drama special “Pianist” in 2010. 



 

Discography:

Studio & Live

 

Singles & EPs

Romeo and Juliet (single, 2022)

Falling Free (single, 2022)

Heartbreak (single, 2021)

I’m Home (single, 2019)

