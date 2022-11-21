MINHO (SHINee)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (November 14th-November 21st)
#Artist Search l 2022-11-22
Genre: K-pop
Label: SM
Debut: 2008
Associated acts: SHINee
Biography:
Minho (born Choi Min-ho) is a rapper, singer, actor, songwriter and model. In May 2008, he debuted as a member of the boy band SHINee. Apart from his group activities, he has also debuted as a solo artist with the single “I’m Home” in 2019. The talented star is also a serious actor, being cast in various drama series and films since his acting debut in the KBS 2 drama special “Pianist” in 2010.
Discography:
Studio & Live
Singles & EPs
Romeo and Juliet (single, 2022)
Falling Free (single, 2022)
Heartbreak (single, 2021)
I’m Home (single, 2019)
