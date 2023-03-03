The Devil’s Deal, Unlocked

For this week’s Movie Spotlight, film critic Jason Bechevaise joins us in the studio to review two new local movies. We begin with the political thriller “The Devil’s Deal” by director Lee Won-tae. Starring Cho Jin-woong, Lee Sung-min, and Kim Mu-yeol, it’s quite a dark film surrounding an aspiring politician who gets tangled in corruption, murder, and other nefarious scheming. It’s being released this year after being filmed in 2021. Jason also shares his reviews for “Unlocked” starring Chun Woo-hee and Im Si-wan, available on Netflix. Chun plays a woman whose phone is taken by a serial killer after a late night drinking session. Directed by Kim Tae-hoon, it’s based on the Japanese novel “Stolen Identity” by Akira Shiga and has been adapted into film previously.