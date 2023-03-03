The Devil’s Deal, Unlocked

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
For this week’s Movie Spotlight, film critic Jason Bechevaise joins us in the studio to review two new local movies. We begin with the political thriller “The Devil’s Deal” by director Lee Won-tae. Starring Cho Jin-woong, Lee Sung-min, and Kim Mu-yeol, it’s quite a dark film surrounding an aspiring politician who gets tangled in corruption, murder, and other nefarious scheming. It’s being released this year after being filmed in 2021. Jason also shares his reviews for “Unlocked” starring Chun Woo-hee and Im Si-wan, available on Netflix. Chun plays a woman whose phone is taken by a serial killer after a late night drinking session. Directed by Kim Tae-hoon, it’s based on the Japanese novel “Stolen Identity” by Akira Shiga and has been adapted into film previously.
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-02-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >