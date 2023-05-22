KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (May 15th - May 22nd)

(G)I-DLE- Queencard [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





(G)I-DLE’s “Queencard” is this week’s hottest video!

The group is back with another brilliant track, “Queencard.” The song is said to be about self validation and confidence. The members signify the importance of self esteem in which one can become just as cool as they desire, so long as they accept themselves for who they are instead of physical features. Leader Soyeon specifically emphasized individuality by stating “The core message of Queencard is that you can be a beautiful person if you adore yourself. If you adore yourself, others will adore you.





I hope a lot of people can feel this with our new music.” The member was also responsible for the composition and lyrics to “Queencard,” “Allergy,” and three more tracks. The message behind the track was approached through comedy, whilst it took inspiration from the film “I feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer. The recent album, “I Feel” recorded 689,502 copies sold on its first day, breaking the group’s previous record of 300,000 copies with “I Love.”

the new feat has now placed (G)I-DLE at the top five of all-time first-day sales for K-Pop girl groups.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWXyNCP2PfA