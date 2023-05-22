Seventeen to hold Seoul concerts in July





Seventeen will hold concerts in Seoul from July 21-22.





It will be the group’s first concert here in 13 months since kicking off their third international tour in Seoul.





Seventeen’s latest album “FML” has ranked No. 14 on the Billboard 200 dated May 20, after debuting on the chart at No. 2. The ranking was a record for the band. The EP sold more than 4.55 million copies in the first week, setting a record in the domestic music industry.