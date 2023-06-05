Young K to return as DJ for ‘Kiss the Radio’

[4K] Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CIX, AB6IX, Dreamcatcher, ZHOUMI , BOYNEXTDOOR... | On the way to music bank 230602
DAY6’s Young K will be returning as the host for KBS COOL FM’s “Kiss the Radio!”
Young K had to take a hiatus from the show on October 10, 2021 due to his enlistment, but reports suggest he will be returning to the show starting June 19 as he has completed his mandatory service.
In the meantime, Kiss the Radio has been hosted by BTOB’s Minhyuk.
