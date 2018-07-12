S. Korea's Economy Grows 0.7% On-Quarter in Q2

The South Korean economy slowed down slightly in the second quarter due to sluggish private consumption and investment.According to preliminary data by the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the country's gross domestic product came to 398-point-three trillion won in the April-June period, up point-seven percent on-quarter. The growth slowed from a one percent on-quarter rise recorded in the first three months of the year.From a year earlier, the economy expanded two-point-nine percent in the second quarter.The central bank said that private consumption increased point-three percent, the lowest gain since the fourth quarter of 2016.Construction investment, which grew one-point-eight percent in the first three months of the year, contracted one-point-three percent in the second quarter, the worst showing since the fourth quarter last year, when it shrank two-point-three percent.Capital investment, which increased three-point-four percent in the first quarter, also contracted six-point-six percent, the largest drop since the first quarter of 2016.