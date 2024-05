Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that he feels heavyhearted and sorry for difficulties in people’s livelihoods.The president made the remarks in a press conference on Thursday at the top office on the eve of the second anniversary of his inauguration.Yoon said that when he heard the complaints of the people, he felt sad and a great sense of responsibility, adding he has worked non-stop for the past two years, crying and laughing with the people.