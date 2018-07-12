Temperature in Seoul to Reach Record 39 Degrees on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The mercury in Seoul is set to reach a record high on Wednesday as the heat wave shows no sign of abating.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that the temperature in the capital will peak at 39 degrees Celsius, the highest since the government began to compile related data in 1907. Chuncheon in Gangwon Province is also set to see a high of 39 degrees Celsius.Temperatures in Daejeon, Gwangju and Cheongju are expected to reach 38 degrees, with Daegu seeing 37 degrees.The weather agency said the clear skies and blazing sun are contributing to the baking weather.Most of the country is under a heat wave warning, with Seoul expected to experience similarly high temperatures on Thursday.