N. Korea’s Foreign Minister Slated for Speech at UN General Assembly

A minister-level official of North Korea will reportedly give a key-note speech at the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Asia reported Wednesday that the North's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is likely to address the annual UN gathering on September 29th, citing the provisional list of speakers obtained from the UN Public Information Department.There is speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may personally make a speech if ongoing denuclearization talks proceed smoothly.The report also said U.S. President Donald Trump will make an address on the first day of the general debate on September 25th, while South Korean President Moon Jae-in will do so on September 27th.