Afternoon highs in Seoul surged to 39-point-six degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest ever to be recorded since weather observation first began in 1907.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the record heat was posted at around 3:30 p.m. by the agency’s key observatory in Seoul.Afternoon highs had stood at 38-point-three degrees earlier on Tuesday and 38-point-two degrees on July 23, 1994 and August 24th 1943.Forecasters say temperatures are likely to climb still further.