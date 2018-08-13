Minister: N. Korea's Schedule Was Considered in Summit Arrangement

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said the agreement to hold an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in September was made in consideration of North Korea's schedule.Cho led the South’s delegation at high-level inter-Korean talks on Monday where the two sides agreed to hold a third summit meeting between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un next month.Speaking to reporters, the minister said North Korea's stance was important as the summit will be held in Pyongyang.He said the two sides will talk further and consider various situations before deciding on the exact date of the summit.Cho explained that South Korea engaged in the Monday high-level meeting with the belief that the summit should be held at an early date, since there are issues to discuss between the two Korean leaders for drastic improvement in inter-Korean ties as well as concerning the North's denuclearization.According to Minister Cho, North Korea said during Monday’s talks that it was exerting efforts for denuclearization in its own way.In response, South Korea told the North that it's necessary to speed up negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington and to achieve that, inter-Korean relations should create a virtuous cycle in relation to North Korea-U.S. ties.