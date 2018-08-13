Finance Minister: Impact of Turkish Crisis on Emerging Markets Limited

Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon says the impact of Turkey's economic crisis on other emerging markets appears to be limited, however, the government will take market stabilizing measures if necessary when exchange rate volatility increases.Speaking to reporters on Monday, after chairing a ministerial meeting on innovative growth, Kim said Korea is not highly exposed to the Turkish economy and therefore, effects on the domestic market are limited.But he said the government will keep close tabs on whether repercussions may spread to other emerging markets.As for opening duty free shops at airport arrival terminals, the minister said the issue has been long reviewed.He said the government will swiftly reach a decision on the matter while considering a number of factors, including domestic demand, job creation, alleviating travelers inconvenience and customs inspections.