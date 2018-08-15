China Welcomes Koreas' Agreement to Hold Third Moon-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

China has welcomed the two Koreas' agreement to hold the third Moon-Kim summit next month in Pyongyang.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Wednesday that Beijing hails Seoul and Pyongyang's efforts for the planned summit and recognizes the two sides for maintaining dialogue and communication.China also expressed support for the two Koreas' efforts to implement the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after the leaders' first inter-Korean summit in April.The spokesman added that Beijing hopes the leaders will hold their third summit smoothly and produce positive results, adding all the efforts will help realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and facilitate a process to resolve political issues.