BMW Korea to Begin Massive Recall Monday after Engine Fires

Photo : KBS News

The Korean unit of the German automaker BMW will launch a recall of some 106-thousand cars Monday after a series of engine fires.The recall will cover 106-thousand-317 units in 42 different models including the 520d sedan, the largest recall for imported cars.The company will replace a cooler and a valve of an exhaust gas recirculation(EGR) component, and clean the EGR pipe as part of the recall. The automaker blamed a leaky cooler in the component for the recent fires.An ordinary recall takes one to two years, but BMW Korea plans to complete the recall process within this year by securing EGR components from its German headquarters.