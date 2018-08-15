S. Korea and China to Increase Cooperation in 'Smart City' Construction

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government is set to promote the country's IT-based smart city model to rapidly-urbanizing China.According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Monday, a South Korean delegation is scheduled to attend the annual China Smart City International Expo being held from Tuesday to Thursday in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.During the three-day event, the South Korean delegation plans to take part in high-level talks with Chinese officials, seminars on exchange and cooperation, and set up booths to promote Korea's smart city policies and technology.Seoul and Beijing are also expected to sign a memorandum of understanding for joint smart city pilot projects in China and in a third country, and to increase support for private companies investing in smart city initiatives.In the wake of rapid urbanization, the Chinese government has pledged to invest one trillion yuan or 169 trillion won by 2020, to build smart cities in some 500 locations across the country.