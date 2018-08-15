Top Office Says Planned Liaison Office Does not Violate Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has defended the planned establishment of an inter-Korean liaison office, saying the move does not violate sanctions on North Korea and that Seoul will soon announce agreements it has reached with the North on the matter.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a news briefing on Monday that setting up the communication office is the most fundamental project to ease military tensions and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula. He added that maintaining a communication system between the two Koreas at all times would contribute to promoting negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on denuclearization.Kim noted that Seoul's provision of any support for the liaison office is purely for assisting the South Korean delegation’s activities and is not of any economic benefit to the North.He also stressed that the establishment of the office was one of the points that the leaders of the two Koreas agreed on during their summit in April.Kim added that South Korea is currently holding close consultations with the U.S. on the liaison office.