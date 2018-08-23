Elementary, Middle Schools in Seoul to Close Friday

Photo : KBS News

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to order preschools, elementary and middle schools to close on Friday as Typhoon Soulik approaches the peninsula.It will also recommend temporary closures for high schools.More than one-thousand-500 schools are expected to close nationwide on Friday to ensure the safety of students.Meanwhile, the Education Ministry launched an emergency disaster management headquarters headed by Minister Kim Sang-kon Thursday morning.The headquarters will discuss how to prevent typhoon damage and address emergencies in a meeting later in the day.